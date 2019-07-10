Broadview Advisors Stake in Boston Beer (SAM) Trimmed by $1.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Vivint Solar (VSLR) Stake by $4.15 Million as Shares Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 28,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.94. About 143,872 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 775,520 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 21/05/2018 – Federated Wireless and Vivint to Present on the Spectrum of Possibilities for Private LTE Network Services Leveraging CBRS at; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Vivint Seeking $355 Million With Solar Securitization Deal; 08/03/2018 – New Mexico sues Vivint Solar over sales tactics; 07/03/2018 – Vivint Solar 4Q Rev $66.8M; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 17/04/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR IS SAID TO GET $100 MILLION FINANCING LED BY RBC; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,786 activity.

More notable recent Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Vivint Solar Isn’t Profitable, But There’s Still Value in the Stock – The Motley Fool” on March 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Survey Reveals 70% of Americans Support Nationwide Solar Panel Mandate on New Homes – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “It’s Time to Enter The Vivint Solar Story, Citi Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Million U.S. Solar Installations Are Just the Start – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co owns 75,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Company holds 40,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14.03 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 2.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 29,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 155,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 140,848 shares. Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 96,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc accumulated 32,844 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 28,076 shares. Legal And General Public Limited holds 7,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,574 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares to 482,158 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,781 shares, and cut its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares to 198,573 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 45,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.01% or 138,603 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 1,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 49,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 2,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 12,647 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 2,227 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company owns 126,967 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com accumulated 1,384 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp holds 25,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,534 shares. Maverick Capital stated it has 8,560 shares.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35 million for 52.18 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data Systems: Not A Marketing Company You’d Want To Own – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.