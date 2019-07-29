Broadview Advisors Raised Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Share Value Rose While Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $24.44 Million

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 718,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.23 million, down from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 653,120 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 18/04/2018 – AVIS CAR RENTAL SAYS ANNOUNCED ITS RETURN TO JAPANESE MARKET; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY SAID THAT ITS PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS INCLUDES TWO NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES, FRANCIS SHAMMO AND GLENN LURIE; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR); 21/03/2018 – SRS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO AVIS BOARD

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 391,846 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 1.78 million shares to 10.99 million shares, valued at $707.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 87,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 28.07% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $55.43M for 12.40 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -193.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electra Meccanica Engages Top-Tier Automotive Public Relations Firm, jmpr – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Tesla’s Record Vehicle Deliveries in Q2 Assure Profits? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Toyota to Scrap Corolla and Build New SUV at Alabama Plant – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Small Electric Car Maker that Could Challenge Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Leoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associate Inc has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 7,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 45,702 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 11,800 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.06% or 280,574 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Architects Inc has invested 0.06% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Brandywine Mngmt Limited stated it has 148,893 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 42,047 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,350 shares. Dupont Management Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 26,077 shares. Moreover, Magnetar Ltd has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 11,622 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $148.01 million activity.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 73,900 shares to 218,076 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 194,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,050 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ScottsMiracle-Gro Revises Full-Year Guidance for Fiscal 2019; Sales Outlook Improves for U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Cara Therapeutics vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company – The Motley Fool” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com reported 29,017 shares. Kistler has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 80,700 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Broadview Advsr Lc owns 124,597 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 14,755 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. First Eagle Lc holds 2.86 million shares. Curbstone Financial Corporation stated it has 7,500 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.12% or 245,642 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% stake. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 11,300 shares. 125 are held by Burt Wealth. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Comerica Bancorporation reported 27,179 shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,983 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.