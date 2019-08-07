Broadview Advisors Position in Commvault Systems (CVLT) Boosted by $496,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Westwood Management Holding in Cdw (CDW) Has Lifted by $1.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 189.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 20,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 31,525 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.55. About 546,801 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 521,472 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINATES FOUR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CANDIDATES TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Committee to Conduct Cap Return Review; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.23 million activity. Another trade for 14,900 shares valued at $1.38 million was made by CORLEY CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, February 12. ALESIO STEVEN W had sold 20,013 shares worth $1.79 million on Friday, February 8. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,216 shares worth $1.49 million. 4,000 shares were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V., worth $360,800 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Makaira accumulated 14.44% or 1.28 million shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.06% or 118,690 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company invested in 880,391 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Service reported 30,338 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,164 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 1.07% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 10,770 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 9,470 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset stated it has 9,548 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 3,697 shares. Contravisory Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 100 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 23,502 shares. Ls Invest Lc holds 1,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Advsrs Preferred Lc has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 794 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares to 87,400 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 194,900 shares to 241,050 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 170,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,000 shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,700 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 303,736 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Aqr Mngmt Limited owns 693,090 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% or 252,215 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Com holds 17,375 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn reported 14,695 shares. 391,999 were reported by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 393,028 shares. Nomura holds 152,118 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 104,090 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 93,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 7,830 shares. Amer International Gp invested in 0.03% or 101,743 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).