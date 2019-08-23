Broadview Advisors Lowered Masco (MAS) Holding; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cypress Semicon has $23.8500 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $18.27’s average target is -20.15% below currents $22.88 stock price. Cypress Semicon had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Mizuho. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 13. See Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) latest ratings:

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 59.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 204,700 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 141,463 shares with $5.56 million value, down from 346,163 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.51M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 514,677 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 2,623 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated reported 0.27% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hodges Capital Management reported 863,170 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. 46,498 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. M&T State Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 163,991 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Aqr Management Llc reported 0.03% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 317 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication stated it has 169,846 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The California-based Phocas Corp has invested 1.34% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Somerset Trust owns 2,841 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bbt Cap Limited Co holds 0.69% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 36,888 shares.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, makes, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.41 billion. It operates in two divisions, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. It has a 26.51 P/E ratio. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller , analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity. 17,000 shares valued at $261,032 were sold by Thad Trent on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Weiss Multi has 0.35% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 356,567 shares. Utah Retirement reported 55,402 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 125,638 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 94,239 were accumulated by Cambiar Investors. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,965 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 224 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 765 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 818,244 shares. 599 were reported by Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset Mngmt has 24,088 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $200.80 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.