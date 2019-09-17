Broadview Advisors Lowered Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stake by $3.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Market Valuation Declined While Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $591.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 12,986 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 22,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 35,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99 million, down from 57,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.29. About 408,442 shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 32,425 shares to 112,075 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 143,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.66 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 5,585 shares to 58,711 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.49 million for 15.59 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

