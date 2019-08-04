Broadview Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by $306,150 as Market Valuation Rose; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 165,192 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 198,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87 million shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 834,044 shares traded or 85.75% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or accumulated 22,887 shares. Perkins Coie Co, a Washington-based fund reported 27,903 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 184,187 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 7,432 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.19% or 79,400 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 7,052 shares. Oarsman owns 7,785 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 101,856 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.57% or 24,288 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.15% or 55,584 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Fincl Ser Lc has 0.26% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Valmark Advisers Incorporated stated it has 7,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.16% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Curbstone Finance Mgmt Corp holds 0.58% or 43,850 shares. Arga Lp has 33,700 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 8,182 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14,325 shares to 76,794 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 73,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,076 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

