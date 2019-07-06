Broadview Advisors Holds Stake in Commvault Systems (CVLT); Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 307,367 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 15/05/2018 – Etf Managers Group Buys New 2.2% Position in CommVault; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q REV. $184.9M, EST. $187.0M; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems Two New Independent Directors to Join the Bd; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Elliott Has Agreed to Withdraw Their Proposed Director Candidates at Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 69,650 shares to 40,450 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,956 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $7.26 million activity. $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were sold by SMITH GARY B. BUNTE AL had sold 64,167 shares worth $4.35 million. Shares for $767,597 were sold by FANZILLI FRANK J. On Wednesday, February 13 Merrill Gary sold $93,998 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 1,385 shares. The insider PULVER DAN sold $507,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Service Automobile Association reported 5,901 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 246,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 537,564 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 252,215 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 9,691 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication owns 75 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 405,115 shares. 25,700 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.11% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 1.86 million shares. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 104,090 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 24,242 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.03% stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 225,728 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. $16,414 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 10. $749,873 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 9,002 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 2.31% stake. Bkd Wealth Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. 2,014 were reported by Jnba Financial Advisors. 115,016 are owned by Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0.54% or 16.72 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.38% or 148,825 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 3,395 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 32,900 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Company accumulated 270,686 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Goldman Sachs stated it has 4.02 million shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett & Com Lc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4,465 were accumulated by Essex Financial Service. Thomasville Bank invested 1.82% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 39,929 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.