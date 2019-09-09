Broadview Advisors Holding in Nordstrom (JWN) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Night Owl Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $3.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 145,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 165,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 769,478 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Avaya (AVYA) Considers Competing Offer from Clayton Dubiler and Rice – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why RingCentral Stock Soared 24% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RingCentral’s (NYSE:RNG) Wonderful 615% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RingCentral Continues To Exceed Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bank reported 193 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,500 shares. 9,279 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 335,090 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 63,855 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested in 70 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited reported 17,757 shares. Capital Investors holds 9.51M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 200 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Fund Sa reported 34,800 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 21,300 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo invested in 0.01% or 6,700 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Research invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Us National Bank & Trust De owns 65,289 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 12,065 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 1.65 million shares. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,105 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 24,010 shares. Da Davidson & Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 131,944 shares. Keating Counselors holds 53,028 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 28,583 shares stake. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 78,198 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 525,567 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares to 198,573 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $96.76M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.