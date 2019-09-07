Broadview Advisors Holding in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Raised Holding by $1.39 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 7,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 51,979 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, up from 44,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 2.43 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Investment Prns Llc stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pitcairn has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Foster Motley Inc accumulated 0.1% or 3,516 shares. Legacy Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Architects Incorporated holds 0.16% or 475 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zacks Management owns 533,868 shares. Gw Henssler & Ltd accumulated 23,680 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 0.3% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hudock Capital Grp Llc reported 0.36% stake. Cypress Group Inc invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,033 shares. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited Co has invested 2.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested in 28,146 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 10,000 shares. James Invest Research stated it has 102,727 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Johnson Fin Grp Incorporated reported 11,167 shares. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 13,850 shares. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 29,975 shares. Kepos Lp reported 39,385 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 6,246 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.02% stake. Capital Intl Investors holds 1.51 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 20,214 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 36,495 shares. 49,922 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank.