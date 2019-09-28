Broadview Advisors Holding in Chemical Finl (CHFC) Has Increased by $2.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Balchem (BCPC) Stock Value Rose While Scout Investments Raised Position by $3.68 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 63,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 238,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.79 million, up from 174,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 131.62% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 37,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.17% . The institutional investor held 94,096 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41 million, up from 56,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 58,714 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Balchem Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M; 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold BCPC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.13 million shares or 0.05% more from 27.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,739 were reported by Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Cambridge Research has 0% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Ashford Cap Management has 7,058 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Art Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 9,382 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 4,523 are held by Aqr Management. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 4.71 million shares. 17 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,165 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 104,019 shares. Scout Investments Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Hm Payson Co holds 1,475 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 401,685 shares. Fort LP holds 1,814 shares.

More notable recent Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Balchem Corporation Completes Acquisition of Chemogas Nasdaq:BCPC – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 92% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Balchem Buys Belgian Specialty Gases Manufacturer Chemogas – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of BCPC earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 3:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QuickBit data breach exposes 300,000 personal, financial records – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $254,220 activity.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 108,223 shares to 659,281 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 191,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,386 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 4, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit’s Cobo Center becomes TCF Center – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of stock. 6,380 shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C, worth $249,611 on Thursday, June 13. On Thursday, June 13 KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,018 shares.