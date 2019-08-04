Broadview Advisors Holding in Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Temasek Holdings Private LTD Lowered by $235.51 Million Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 39,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 59,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 165,150 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris; 29/03/2018 – lDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS PRESENTS LIBERTY 360° 18-MONTH OUTCOMES; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Periodontitis and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Sams” TCM II, Catalog Numbers: 4415; 4416;164925; 164930;164935;164940 UDI; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 45,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 278.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Art Advsr Limited Co owns 20,749 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,781 shares. 48,769 were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 48,739 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 0% or 10,404 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 188,111 were reported by First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 48,014 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 39,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Falcon Point Cap Lc has invested 3.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,363 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division stated it has 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 293,558 shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.