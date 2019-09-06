Broadview Advisors Holding in Bok Finl (BOKF) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Share Value Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Upped by $471,367 Its Position

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 35,760 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 45,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 96,158 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 16/05/2018 – BOK GOVERNOR LEE SAYS HARD TO BE OPTIMISTIC ON S.KOREAN ECONOMY; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES LITTLE IMPACT ON MARKETS FROM FED HIKE; 06/05/2018 – BOK Seeks to Clarify Governor Lee’s Remarks on Higher Rates; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CLOSELY MONITORING HHOLD DEBT GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – BOK chief says decision to keep rates steady was unanimous; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE FX POLICY DETAILS ON REGULAR BASIS -BOK, FIN MIN

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 4,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 60,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 445,948 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 20,873 shares to 502,159 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 19,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,332 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 1,265 shares. Natixis has 2,817 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grassi Invest has 0.12% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 8,084 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Limited holds 0.13% or 15,369 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,636 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 18,800 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Bailard owns 2,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 157,893 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 193,154 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,425 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 404,300 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 14.17M shares. Channing Capital Lc holds 89,678 shares. Lincluden Management invested in 45,875 shares. 26,990 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Llc.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.