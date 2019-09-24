Broadview Advisors Has Upped Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake by $3.51 Million; Bessemer Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Enbridge Com (ENB) by $8.02 Million as Stock Declined

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 196.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 113,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 170,925 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46 million, up from 57,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 197,970 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 48.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 222,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 236,249 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53 million, down from 459,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 2.54 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 176,975 shares to 220,025 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 8,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,399 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,521 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 9,624 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 189,928 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 52,410 shares. Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 24,300 are held by D E Shaw &. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.06% or 35,828 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 14,622 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot LP holds 8,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 8,429 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 52,746 shares.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $708.27M for 25.27 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.