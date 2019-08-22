Broadview Advisors Has Upped Its Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stake by $763,725 as Share Value Declined; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Decreased Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) as Stock Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 1.35 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 29/03/2018 – TripAdvisor will pull its advertisements from right-wing television host Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 19,500 shares to 39,950 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,825 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.