Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $340,200; As Core (CORE) Stock Rose, Holder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Trimmed by $355,015 Its Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 199,288 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE)

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 21,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 50.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Capital Limited Company Adv has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carroll has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 144,401 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 654,239 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 178,313 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 34,303 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 336,027 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.70 million shares. Zeke Lc reported 232,827 shares. Frontier Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.50 million are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Brandywine Trust Communication reported 0.32% stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.77% or 1.15 million shares. 9.44M are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Payden & Rygel, a California-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 3,988 shares to 14,805 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.04% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Crawford Counsel Inc reported 0.07% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 7,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 45,940 shares. 156,841 were reported by Legal & General Public Ltd Co. Macquarie accumulated 0.07% or 1.08 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 51,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Lc accumulated 48,634 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 136,213 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 36,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 315,024 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 46,448 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 2,710 shares.