Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Boston Beer (SAM) Stake by $1.96 Million; Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position by $1.22 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $237.4. About 176,223 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,761 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 28,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $388.79. About 98,947 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7,750 shares to 224,529 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 402 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 8,805 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 21 shares. 126,967 are held by Geode Mgmt. Blackrock accumulated 991,265 shares. Btim Corp invested in 36,094 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 1,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grimes Communication reported 1,046 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Bard owns 1,325 shares. Invesco Limited owns 212,209 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.19% or 6,298 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 59 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 3,856 shares.

