Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Entegris (ENTG) by $1.27 Million; First Wilshire Securities Management Decreased Gp Strategies (GPX) Holding by $914,550

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 34,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 132,925 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, down from 167,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 264,407 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (GPX) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 60,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.03% . The hedge fund held 88,187 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 149,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Gp Strategies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 38,190 shares traded. GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) has declined 13.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GPX News: 05/04/2018 – GP Strategies Announces Agreement with ManchesterCF; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies Acquires IC Axon Expanding Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GP Strategies 1Q Net $2.63M; 27/03/2018 GP Strategies and Nexus Global Partner to Drive Productivity for Manufacturers; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Management Exits Position in GP Strategies; 16/05/2018 – Stonegate Digital Capital Group Strategies Generated Gross Performance of Over 439% and 1144% Since lnception with Partner Capital; 05/04/2018 – GP STRATEGIES REPORTS PACT WITH MANCHESTERCF; 03/05/2018 – GP STRATEGIES BUYS IC AXON; 29/05/2018 – GP Strategies Named a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 23,625 shares to 152,082 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 77,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 26.80 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

