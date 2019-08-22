Broadview Advisors Has Lifted Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake by $610,025; Bank Of Italy Holds Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI)

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 1.05M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 489,646 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Behind the Wheel: Laying the ground for a bright future – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CNH Industrial brands to show sustainable alternatives at the World Biogas Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial – 2018 Third Quarter Results NYSE:CNHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Inc owns 2.88 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 79,544 shares. Ellington Limited Liability reported 318,242 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp has 28,177 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Meridian Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.42% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pnc Financial Serv Gp has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 4,800 shares. Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 23,829 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 133,075 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 351,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7.47 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.87% or 1.36M shares.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 9,450 shares to 35,760 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,956 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.