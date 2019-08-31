Broadview Advisors Has Increased Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position by $301,500; Share Value Rose; As Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Welch Group Has Decreased by $378,675 Its Position

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 355,256 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 4,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 329,294 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29 million, down from 333,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 268,861 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,871 shares to 371,733 shares, valued at $25.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 6,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

