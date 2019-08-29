Broadview Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Commvault Systems (CVLT) by $496,000 as Share Value Declined; United Services Automobile Association Has Increased Its Oge Energy (OGE) Stake by $1.40 Million; Share Value Rose

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 64.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 32,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 83,066 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 50,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 1.04 million shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 319,716 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT 4Q REV. $184.9M, EST. $187.0M; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Targets Board Overhaul at Commvault; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN; 10/04/2018 – Commvault lnnovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Averages In Customer Support Satisfaction; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT NOMINATES FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMMVAULT BOARD; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT SYSTEMS SAYS “HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH ELLIOTT”; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Ops Committee to Be Formed to Evaluate Margin and Rev Growth Opportunities; 26/04/2018 – Commvault Names Scott Strubel to Lead Worldwide Channels

