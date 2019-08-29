Broadview Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Commvault Systems (CVLT) as Market Value Declined; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Upped Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 37,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 508,453 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 170,351 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVE COMMVAULT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY INITIATE A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL REVIEW LED BY BOARD; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Announces New Governance Initiatives to Support Strategic Transformation Plan; 17/04/2018 – CommVault Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR A MULTI-YEAR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, COMPRISED OF AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 934 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.05% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ameritas Prtn Inc accumulated 25,228 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com has 37,317 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 25,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 49,798 shares. 17,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Cipher Cap LP has 0.02% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 13,816 shares. 30 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Gam Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). First Advsr Lp holds 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 63,746 shares. Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Amer Gp holds 0.04% or 175,069 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Commvault Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLT) ROE Of 1.5% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commvault Systems (CVLT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/02/2019: SFET,COMM,CVLT – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc reported 537,564 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 77,711 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 26,750 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 16,218 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 4,619 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Alps Advisors has 19,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 10 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 496,022 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 27,054 shares. 8,700 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Prelude Capital Management Llc reported 629 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 7,800 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,000 shares to 201,400 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 170,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).