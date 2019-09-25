Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Freshpet (FRPT) by $1.52 Million; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increases Position in Domtar (UFS)

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 33,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The institutional investor held 80,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, down from 114,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 200,826 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 12/03/2018 – ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC REPORTS A 6.4 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FRESHPET INC AS OF MARCH 1 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 25,395 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 14,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 918,687 shares traded or 30.57% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold FRPT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 33.40 million shares or 8.70% more from 30.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 40,250 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,621 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 429,247 shares. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 13,189 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Charles Schwab Mgmt, California-based fund reported 193,505 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Investment House Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 146,545 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 71,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 6,170 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 6,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0% or 10,435 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 32,425 shares to 112,075 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 76,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on November, 4. FRPT’s profit will be $3.61 million for 120.78 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -162.50% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,290 shares to 26,850 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,331 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 310,719 shares. Key Holdings (Cayman) owns 146,374 shares. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 99 were accumulated by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 22,500 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% or 559,400 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Com reported 4,539 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Vanguard Group holds 8.05 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.05% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 107,592 shares. 1.48M were accumulated by American Century Cos Inc. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd owns 50,663 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr accumulated 16,230 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).