Broadview Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) by $4.23 Million; Graco (GGG) Stock Value Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Decreased by $4.80 Million Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 192,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The institutional investor held 251,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, down from 443,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 89,623 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET OF TENANT IMPROVEMENT ALLOWANCES) OF $30.0 MLN TO $40.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop As Chairman And Jon Howie As A Director; 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 97,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.49 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 544,158 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 45,875 shares to 229,840 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 2.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.38 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $6.21 million for 16.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.19% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39,266 shares to 435,497 shares, valued at $50.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Wordell Angela F, worth $109,076.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40M for 22.38 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.