Broadview Advisors Has Cut Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position by $758,150 as Shares Rose; Kempen Capital Management Stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 81,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 144,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 280,247 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,936 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 55,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,933 were reported by Lpl Lc. Chevy Chase owns 109,932 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ma invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Natixis Lp reported 24,072 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 82,986 shares. 1,864 were accumulated by Reliance Of Delaware. 15,899 are owned by Etrade Mngmt. Panagora Asset reported 14,178 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,869 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 30,072 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 48,754 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd stated it has 81,570 shares. Comm Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 6,508 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82 million for 22.95 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.16 million activity. Hirons Michael L also sold $937,125 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.90M for 14.22 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

