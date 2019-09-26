Broadview Advisors Decreased Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shares Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $8.17 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 181,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 337,467 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 2.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 2,428 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q Rev C$588M; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q EPS C$0.23; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Net C$66M; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

More important recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment August insurance in force rises 6.2% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 893,129 are owned by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 644,396 shares. Broadview Advsrs Llc has invested 4.76% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 53,700 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 54,700 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has 250,000 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 265,605 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 119,259 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.37M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 10.54 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 6.09 million shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 0.01% or 9,400 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 92,036 shares to 253,361 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 143,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.69 million for 7.82 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.