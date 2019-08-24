Broadview Advisors Decreased Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Position by $663,850; Valuation Declined; Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holding Has Lifted by Kiltearn Partners Llp

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 74,925 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 84,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 211,169 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 23/04/2018 – DJ IBERIABANK Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBKC); 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 135,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 972,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.11M, up from 836,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 507,056 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – AMG Announces that Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Shares for $381,198 were bought by COOPER ANGUS R II on Thursday, March 14. KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530 worth of stock.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25M for 9.44 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares to 198,573 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 201,400 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $77.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 60,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,280 shares, and cut its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).

