Broadview Advisors Cut Catalent (CTLT) Stake By $1.73 Million; Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $17 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is 12.36% above currents $10.68 stock price. Tenneco had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Thursday, September 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $1500 target. UBS maintained the shares of TEN in report on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. See Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $9.0000 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $30 New Target: $17 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Catalent Inc (CTLT) stake by 23.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 32,125 shares as Catalent Inc (CTLT)’s stock rose 28.12%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 101,850 shares with $5.52 million value, down from 133,975 last quarter. Catalent Inc now has $7.05B valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 510,295 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 16.90% above currents $49.1 stock price. Catalent had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 28. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $28.71M for 61.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CTLT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.14 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.07% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% or 210,205 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 0.63% or 774,819 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Company holds 44,690 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Shine Invest Advisory owns 236 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 0.02% or 2.95 million shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.58% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 239,241 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Co reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 17,925 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 9,318 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 202,284 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $103,280 activity. $103,280 worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was bought by LUCIER GREGORY T on Monday, September 9.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $889.56 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Company has 216,579 shares. Hexavest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,167 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 16,165 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 19,218 shares. Teton accumulated 0.03% or 31,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2.60M shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Huntington Bank & Trust owns 3,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 14,891 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 255,591 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability owns 4,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. 60,000 shares were bought by Hollar Jason M., worth $566,280. LETHAM DENNIS J had bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600 on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600.

The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.44 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500.