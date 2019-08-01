Broadview Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG); Bsch Adr (SAN) Stock Price Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Upped Holding

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bsch Adr (SAN) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 9.45 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73M, up from 7.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bsch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 8.95 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BANCO SANTANDER S.A. TO RATING ‘A’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKERS STRIKE IMPACT ON GDP EST. 0.7 PPT: SANTANDER; 31/05/2018 – SANTANDER CEO JOSE ANTONIO ALVAREZ SPEAKS AT MADRID EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Santander Explores Blockchain’s Potential Uses; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds UBS, Exits Banco Santander; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to IM BCC CAJAMAR PYME 2, FONDO DE TITULIZACION SME ABS Notes; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – FPC STILL SEES MATERIAL RISKS FROM CONTINUITY OF CROSS-BORDER DERIVATIVES AND INSURANCE CONTRACTS AFTER BREXIT; 12/04/2018 – The service, called Santander One Pay FX, uses technology developed by blockchain firm Ripple; 12/04/2018 – Santander launched a blockchain-based foreign exchange service that uses Ripple’s technology; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades FTA, Santander Empresas 3’s Class D Notes; Affirms Others

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 982,072 shares traded or 112.04% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Uber IPO Could Be One of Five Biggest NYSE Listings in History – Fortune” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander: Why I Think The Dividend Will Increase Faster Than Expected – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banco Santander goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo revamps leadership of key operations – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Adr (NYSE:TEF) by 576,060 shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,945 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc owns 56,039 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Star Management reported 100 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Tci Wealth reported 43 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). C M Bidwell Associate Limited has 1,030 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 310,750 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 13,533 are held by Appleton Prtnrs Ma. First Interstate State Bank holds 50 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 80,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.03% or 45,407 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs Inc invested in 21,128 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q3 Earnings Preview: Scotts Miracle Gro – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) CEO James Hagedorn on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Rose 10% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts Miracle-Gro sells 30% stake in TruGreen for $234M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 196,850 shares to 171,117 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 14,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,825 shares, and cut its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).