Broadview Advisors Boosted Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake; TG Therapeutics Has 1.08 Sentiment

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) stake by 3.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc acquired 3,925 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 124,597 shares with $9.79M value, up from 120,672 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co now has $5.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 209,028 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M

TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 42 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 39 decreased and sold their stock positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 45.50 million shares, down from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding TG Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) stake by 6,650 shares to 21,761 valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Natera Inc stake by 196,850 shares and now owns 171,117 shares. Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). C M Bidwell Associates Limited invested 0.08% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Stephens Inc Ar owns 13,226 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charter owns 2,874 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Lc has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com owns 36,805 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc has 1.10 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Long Road Counsel Ltd accumulated 11,300 shares. 11,525 are owned by Ameritas Partners. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc owns 4,284 shares.

The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 643,748 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update; 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Opaleye Management Inc. holds 3.04% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Ra Capital Management Llc owns 8.20 million shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridger Management Llc has 2.55% invested in the company for 4.00 million shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.57% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 878,360 shares.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $567.58 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.