Broadview Advisors Boosted Holding in Brunswick (BC) as Stock Value Declined; Montag A & Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $713,589

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 25,713 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 33,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 466,605 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 83,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 183,429 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, up from 99,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 78,315 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Corporation Approves New Share Repurchase Authorization; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers Ratify New Collective Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “DPW Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick names Marchetti, Senior Director â€“ Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Box Inc by 104,525 shares to 93,700 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 34,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,925 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Techologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Berkom Inc invested in 1.38% or 1.03 million shares. Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.39% or 253,847 shares. Profund reported 6,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life reported 0.1% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Commerce reported 0.14% stake. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability reported 71,118 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc reported 1.06% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 57,600 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 217,480 shares. Ameriprise has 990,594 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 3.22 million shares. Lakewood Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.08M shares or 5.71% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 184,095 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Llc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,669 shares to 699,137 shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 31,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,217 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream News And The Ripple Effect Of The Drone Attack – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Brookfield Properties launches major remodel of Heritage Plaza in Houston – Houston Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s shale allies are its secret weapon in Exxon race – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02M for 14.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Management Communications Limited Co stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 1,022 were accumulated by Salem Counselors Incorporated. Boston Partners has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 45,131 shares. 2.78 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.38% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tradewinds Cap Lc holds 210 shares. Stralem & Com Incorporated accumulated 2.46% or 48,650 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 524 shares. Old Fincl Bank In reported 15,669 shares. Weiss Multi owns 239,000 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Co reported 549 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 82,195 shares. Assetmark has 180,320 shares.