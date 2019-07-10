Broadview Advisors Boosted By $496,000 Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding; Essex (KEYW) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Broadview Advisors Llc increased Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadview Advisors Llc acquired 7,750 shares as Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT)’s stock declined 26.40%. The Broadview Advisors Llc holds 224,529 shares with $14.54M value, up from 216,779 last quarter. Commvault Systems Inc now has $2.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 183,190 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 23/05/2018 – GDPR represents huge opportunity for Channel with Commvault Data Governance Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Associates, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In CommVault Systems; 02/04/2018 – Commvault Issues Response Regarding Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 06/03/2018 – Lucidworks Launches Al-Powered Site Search App for the Enterprise; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management

Essex Corp (KEYW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 48 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 34 reduced and sold equity positions in Essex Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 48.41 million shares, up from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Essex Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Commvault Strengthens Public Sector Leadership with Key New Hires – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Commvault Named 2019 HPE Technology Partner of the Year for Storage Solutions – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Inc holds 0.23% or 38,400 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 400 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 3.89M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 31,019 shares. 629 were accumulated by Prelude Management Limited Liability. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,730 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 9,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 6,138 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 246,184 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,266 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.16% or 223,714 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $7.26 million activity. The insider WALKER DAVID F sold $264,112. On Tuesday, February 5 FANZILLI FRANK J sold $767,597 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 11,295 shares. 7,500 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares with value of $507,450 were sold by PULVER DAN. On Wednesday, February 6 SMITH GARY B sold $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) or 7,500 shares. $4.35 million worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares were sold by BUNTE AL. Merrill Gary had sold 1,385 shares worth $93,998.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation for 1.08 million shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 1.44 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permit Capital Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 115,380 shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Redmond Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 59,802 shares.

The KEYW Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s solutions are designed to respond to meet the critical needs for agile intelligence and to assist the U.S. government national security priorities through various cyber activities and training, geospatial intelligence, cloud and data analytics, engineering, and intelligence analysis and activities offerings. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include electro-optical, hyperspectral and synthetic aperture radar sensors, and other products.