Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (BR) Holder Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Bp Wealth Management Increased Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding by $973,674

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 18,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 145,152 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, up from 127,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (BR) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 13,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 423,672 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.09M, down from 436,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 735,614 shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.40 million for 42.12 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 10,224 shares to 537,967 shares, valued at $51.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of RPM Technologies, a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge’s Global Asset Servicing Solution Now Live on Amazon Web Services – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge: Growth With A Sound Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge: A Dominant FinTech Firm Hiding In Plain Sight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 20,032 shares. Security Tru reported 55 shares stake. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 42,455 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fil holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 90,361 shares. 133,161 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Mount Lucas Management LP has 19,628 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Washington has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 688,712 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company reported 15,536 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Osterweis Mgmt Inc holds 1.18% or 131,063 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 3,650 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated reported 11,039 shares stake. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 2.62% or 133,728 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,979 shares. Stearns Fincl accumulated 8,656 shares. Agf Investments has 623,867 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 48,509 shares. Sageworth Company reported 15 shares. Guardian Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smithfield Tru Com reported 8,839 shares. M Securities Incorporated reported 37,247 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 701,764 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 46,510 shares. Bridgewater LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nbt Bancorp N A holds 51,962 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation â€“ CVS – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rite Aid Stock Will Probably Underperform Alternatives – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.