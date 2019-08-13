Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stock Rose While Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.77 Million; Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Caredx (CDNA) Position by $7.15 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 69.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 16,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.49. About 936,829 shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 408,702 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 1,200 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 214,502 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% or 11,977 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 225 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 54,953 shares. Griffin Asset has 27,320 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Highbridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.03% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 850 shares. Aperio owns 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 98,711 shares. 55 are held by Community National Bank & Trust Na. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 465,100 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 17,447 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies reported 10,100 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 21,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 82,048 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Co. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,095 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). American Century Companies holds 0% or 87,512 shares in its portfolio. 6,850 were reported by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 219,052 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated has 1,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 108,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 22,364 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc invested in 196,005 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 222,974 shares to 291,005 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 27,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,840 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

