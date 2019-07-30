Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake Has Upped by Ensemble Capital Management Llc; Dean Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) as Market Value Declined

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 428,799 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 509,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.84M, up from 478,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 670,594 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Community Bancshares Of Raymore has invested 3.09% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Axa holds 8,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 10,212 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0% or 167,997 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 18,228 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 21,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company reported 890 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 70,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sageworth has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Susquehanna Llp stated it has 9,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 2,031 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 4,548 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 5,300 shares. First Trust Lp reported 54,121 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 13,344 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,865 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

