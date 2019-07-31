Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake Has Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Increased Position in Miller Herman (MLHR) by $329,000 as Stock Price Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 41,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 305,219 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 15,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 41,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 735,351 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Lc reported 3,162 shares. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 4,056 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 188,774 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Numerixs Tech holds 1,400 shares. Wheatland has 6,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 89,973 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Smith Asset Grp Inc Lp holds 17,787 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.18% or 24,336 shares. Spark Investment Limited Company invested 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). 227,700 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 984,547 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 10,208 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 0.39% or 110,475 shares in its portfolio.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 9,829 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,800 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

