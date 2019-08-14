Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Position in South Jersey Inds (SJI) as Shares Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 33,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 42,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 170,819 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 95,001 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 73,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.92. About 44,468 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Mike Renna on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does South Jersey Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:SJI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Elizabethtown Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

