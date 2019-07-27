Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $314,356 as Share Value Rose; Janney Montgomery Scott Increases Holding in Centene Del (CNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 272.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 23,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,631 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 8,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,178 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 12,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 741,659 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 13,740 shares to 53,186 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Total Intl Stk Etf (VXUS) by 17,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ft D Wright Foc 5 Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76M for 19.53 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.