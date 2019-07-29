Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Cut Holding; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $608,000

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.89. About 839,614 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 172,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,232 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 204,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 378,149 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR)

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan Custody and Trust Assets – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.75M for 19.37 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 6,108 shares to 84,830 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 157,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fiera Capital Corp owns 0.22% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 546,537 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 777,144 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 23,397 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 1.68M shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,331 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 83,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Ltd reported 11,977 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd reported 2,220 shares. 16,066 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Inc. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 750,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 9,990 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 54,535 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 959,927 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Com reported 65 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 0.08% or 87,859 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,747 shares. Blackrock holds 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 10.48M shares. Leavell Inv Management has 0.26% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15,354 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 7,062 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 93,253 shares. First Manhattan Co has 5,321 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.31 million shares. Parkside Bank And Tru invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.