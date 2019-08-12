Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Value Rose While Clarkston Capital Partners Increased by $2.17 Million Its Stake; As Regal Beloit (RBC) Share Price Declined, Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 342,962 shares traded or 34.87% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 21,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 649,285 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.32 million, up from 628,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 429,513 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial to buy Canadian wealth management tech firm – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bancorp In owns 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,022 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 6,547 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 1,458 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 12,881 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 24,751 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 13,234 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 5,058 shares. Raymond James Svcs has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aperio Group Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 98,711 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 99,252 shares. Mraz Amerine And Associates stated it has 19,050 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 91,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 9,480 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.19% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 446,457 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 14,885 shares. Savant Cap reported 10,219 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com reported 98,981 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Meritage Mgmt has invested 0.52% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 61,168 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 520,056 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 20,161 shares. Ameritas Inv has 0.05% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 12,520 shares. Natixis reported 47,074 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 23,800 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 14,374 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Frank Vettese appointed to the Board of Directors of Royal Bank of Canada – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC Questions Anheuser Busch’s Margins, Guidance, Debt In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regal-Beloit declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Bank Of Canada: A Dividend Grower To Hold Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

