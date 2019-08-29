Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Price Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.53 Million; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Thiel Macro Lowered Its Position by $4.90 Million as Share Price Declined

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 57.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 14,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 40,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 419,272 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR)

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 2.86 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 739,231 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Bkd Wealth Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,316 shares. Gru accumulated 40,277 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.48% or 22,835 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,127 shares. State Street holds 0.04% or 5.20 million shares in its portfolio. Sei has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department accumulated 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 86,740 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.06% or 10,398 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc invested in 7,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Highbridge Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tompkins Corporation reported 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,344 shares to 22,734 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,393 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.84 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.