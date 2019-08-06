Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position Has Raised by Mcrae Capital Management Inc; Chicago Equity Partners Continues to Hold Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 15,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 57,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 41,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 675,350 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 40,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 72,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 31,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 253,280 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,244 shares to 15,206 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 47,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,515 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser has 0.06% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 4,726 shares. 13,764 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Ghp Inv Advisors has invested 0.29% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 843 shares. 31,481 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc has 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 6,763 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,033 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.31% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 174,035 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial has 82,642 shares. Qs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc holds 0.02% or 32,232 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 961,856 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares to 112,827 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).