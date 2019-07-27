Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Victory Capital Management Boosted Stake by $572,062; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Holds Holding in Alibaba (BABA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 5,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,846 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 30,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 741,659 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 67,041 shares to 27,336 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 141,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.97M shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

