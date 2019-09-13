Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Tjx Cos Com (TJX) Valuation Rose, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com (TJX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 38,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 44,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 619,601 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89M for 21.56 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.