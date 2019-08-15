Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Mackay Shields Has Lowered Its Position by $411,794; Holder Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Upped Exxon (XOM) Stake

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 89,924 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 84,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 32,843 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 36,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 1.19 million shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Presto Inds Inc (NYSE:NPK) by 11,800 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,200 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 229,588 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 934 shares. Veritable Lp has 3,091 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 4,689 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fdx Advsrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1.1% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 165,413 shares. Bank & Trust holds 16,275 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 274,998 shares. Mariner Lc reported 12,684 shares stake. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. 54,362 are owned by Eaton Vance. Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 139 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,790 shares to 146,019 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 1,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,921 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).