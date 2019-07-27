Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Lincoln National Has Increased by $1.69 Million Its Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 8,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,817 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 97,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 82.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 13,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,853 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 15,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 741,659 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 30,201 shares to 95,057 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 95,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest Management Inc has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Boston Lc has invested 0.23% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 590 shares. Leavell Investment stated it has 13,011 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 192,775 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 49,090 shares. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 16,625 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 1,974 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 45,700 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 77,887 were accumulated by Brinker Capital Inc. Schroder Inv Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Dana Inv Advsrs holds 0.5% or 103,306 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 777,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.76 million for 19.53 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 340,497 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 3.06% or 3.63 million shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.6% or 51,422 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 36,209 shares or 4.58% of the stock. Moreover, Staley Cap Advisers Inc has 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,074 shares. Moreover, Sanders Cap Limited Liability Corp has 7.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 40,650 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company owns 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,252 shares. Girard Prtn Limited invested in 140,572 shares. Wafra Inc holds 0.95% or 144,434 shares. Selway Asset accumulated 43,774 shares. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 16,560 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Pacific Invest Mngmt Com holds 83,566 shares. North Star Invest Management invested in 2.2% or 99,105 shares. Jensen Management has invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.