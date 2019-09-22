Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Cme Group (CME) Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Cut Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 119,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 389,883 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78M, down from 509,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 1.03 million shares traded or 64.74% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 10/04/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 20/03/2018 - 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) - CME GROUP PLC; 12/03/2018 - LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 02/05/2018 - CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC; 21/05/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 18/05/2018 - CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 - NEW YORK - MOODY'S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 30/05/2018 - REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) - CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,031 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Ontario – Canada-based Agf Inc has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capital International Sarl invested in 1.92% or 70,925 shares. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri holds 10,949 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nuveen Asset Llc holds 3.24 million shares. Lourd Limited Liability Corp has 1,620 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Co holds 17,944 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 86,679 were accumulated by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Eagle Ridge Invest Management stated it has 1.62% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 37,267 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate holds 30,212 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited accumulated 12,576 shares or 0.9% of the stock.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,880 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 67,101 shares. Asset Management Inc has 8,255 shares. Daiwa Securities owns 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 33,504 shares. Tompkins Financial has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 230 shares. Huntington Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,669 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks has 218,946 shares. Brown Advisory reported 264,285 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Security Natl Tru invested in 55 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 33,724 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,928 shares. Mariner Limited stated it has 11,359 shares. Prudential Inc has 111,662 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,931 shares.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43 million for 43.39 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.