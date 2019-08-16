Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Its Position by $926,382 as Stock Rose; North Point Portfolio Managers Has Increased Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding by $482,944

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 1.01M shares traded or 38.83% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $189.56. About 1.84 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,551 shares to 214,737 shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,283 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,377 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,351 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).