Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose; Dragoneer Investment Group Decreased Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.31 Million as Stock Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 33,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 42,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.94M are owned by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc. Korea Invest invested in 0.34% or 302,800 shares. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 198,458 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 231,382 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 826 are held by Ssi. South State Corp owns 27,196 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,537 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc owns 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,159 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 505 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 12,819 shares. Agf accumulated 0.72% or 258,769 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 119,972 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 6,599 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $468,369 activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26M shares, valued at $420.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12M for 286.76 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 590 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 118,003 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14.35M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,015 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Jensen Inv holds 843,157 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 961,856 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 28,757 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,250 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 850 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 19,147 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Co owns 13,951 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 227,787 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $48.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).