Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Holding by $33.58 Million; As Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Valuation Rose, Holder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.32 Million Its Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 325,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.81M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 366,687 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 245,099 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.58-Adj EPS $2.62; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 15,583 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 274,772 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.00M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 0% or 67,943 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Lc stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 325,881 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Natixis Advsrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,326 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 152,858 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited owns 297,760 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,000 shares.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33M for 14.53 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 918 are held by Signaturefd Lc. Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 123,810 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP owns 20,129 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 41,917 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,460 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 131,112 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.02% or 700 shares. 1,550 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 86,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 111,811 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pggm Investments has 31,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.04% or 98,711 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 48,580 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $42.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH) by 29,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47M shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).