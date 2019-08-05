Broadridge Finl Solutions (BR) Shares Rose While Daiwa Securities Group Has Raised by $1.18 Million Its Stake; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Stake by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 7.89 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions (BR) by 42.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 11,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 38,340 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 26,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 256,159 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,990 shares to 54,664 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies by 8,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,385 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Mngmt reported 27,650 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.36M shares. 38,340 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp. Franklin Resource owns 47,793 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 20,300 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Atlanta L L C reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 5,432 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 42,523 shares. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Maryland-based Brown Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Prelude Ltd Llc holds 2,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 16,400 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated reported 967,917 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2019 : EMB, GPRO, GM, LYV, PHM, MSFT, CZR, C, QQQ, BAC, KEY, INTC – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nevada casinos post strong June numbers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Caesars Entertainment (CZR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : CZR, ATI, AMD, T, VALE, TWTR, GPRE, NYCB, STI, FISV, LAUR, QQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.